Senate prorogued without moving resolution for removal of Chairman

The sole agenda of 291st Senate session could not be taken up on Tuesday as Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq refused to move a motion in the House under Rule 218 for discussion regarding removal of the Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The sole agenda of 291st Senate session could not be taken up on Tuesday as Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq refused to move a motion in the House under Rule 218 for discussion regarding removal of the Chairman.

Speaking in the House, Raja Zafarul Haq said the opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion in the Senate Secretariat but it was placed for discussion under Rule 218.

"Neither the motion can be discussed under the said rule nor the opposition will take part in it," he said.

He said the Senate session had already been summoned on August 1 for taking up no-confidence motion against the Chairman.

The Chairman Senate prorogued the session as Raja Zafarul Haq asked him to do so.

Earlier, the Chairman announced the panel of presiding officers for the session which included Senators Sitra Ayaz, Ahmad Khan and Agha Shahzaib Durrani.