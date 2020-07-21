Senate recognizes efforts, sacrifices of doctors, paramedical staff against COVID-19

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to acknowledge and recognize the efforts and personal sacrifices of doctors and paramedical staff to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to acknowledge and recognize the efforts and personal sacrifices of doctors and paramedical staff to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution was moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz in the House.

The resolution says, "This House recognizes the efforts and personal sacrifices of Doctors and paramedical staff fighting on the front lines against the pandemic of COVID-19." The House commended the invaluable contribution of the doctors and paramedical staff in combating this pandemic amid increased medical risks and unprecedented workload of treating huge number of patients.

"The House highly appreciates and pays tribute to all the doctors and paramedical staff of the country for their selfless and result oriented efforts during this pandemic despite having limited medical and financial resources and a weak healthcare system in the country," the resolution said.