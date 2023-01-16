UrduPoint.com

Senate Recommends Tax Exemption For Businessmen Of Merged Districts Of KP, Balochistan Till 2033

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Senate on Monday passed a resolution unanimously, recommending that the incentive of tax exemption facility provided under 'the 25th Constitutional Amendment' be extended for 10 years from 2023 to 2033 to ensure the revival of business activities and kick-start development in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The resolution was moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami.

It said "This House is cognizant of the poor financial position of the merged districts of Ex-FATA and PATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Provinces which aggravated further due to COVID restrictions and the recent wave of terrorism.

The resolution said the situation was adversely affecting the small and large businesses in the areas, so the tax exemption facility for ten years to help the public revive their business activities.

