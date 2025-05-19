Senate Referrers Eight Bills To Standing Committees
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Senate of Pakistan on Monday unanimously referred eight bills to the relevant Standing Committees for further proceedings and legislation.
Senator Zeeshan Khanzada introduced the bill to further amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill), 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.
Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan introduced the bill to further amend the Indecent Advertisement Prohibition Act, 1963 [The Indecent Advertisement Prohibition (Amendment) bill, 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.
Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri introduced the bill to further amend the Islamabad Capital Territory food Safety Act, 2021 [The Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety (Amendment) bill, 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.
Senator Zeeshan Khanzada introduced the bill to further amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan [The Constitution (Amendment) bill, 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.
Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand introduced the bill to further amend the Mental Health Ordinance, 2001 [The Mental Health (Amendment) bill, 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.
Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri introduced the bill to further amend the National Disaster Management Act, 2010 [The National Disaster Management (Amendment) bill, 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.
Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand introduced the bill to further amend the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Act, 2022 [The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) bill, 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.
Senator Farooq Hamid Naek introduced the bill to further amend the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Act, 1973 [The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) bill, 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.
The Senate has rejected one bill that was introduced by Senator Mohammad Humyun Mohmand regarding the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology Act, 2017.
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate referrers eight bills to Standing Committees32 seconds ago
-
Senate Passes Trade Organisations (Second Amendment) Bill, 202538 seconds ago
-
Chief minister chairs senate meeting of University of Swat41 seconds ago
-
Assistant Commissioner inspects Naran hotels, issues warnings over poor hygiene43 seconds ago
-
Gilani meets Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, reaffirms commitment to peaceful cooperation46 seconds ago
-
16 dead, 1,637 injured in 1,375 road accidents across Punjab10 minutes ago
-
Youth drowns in canal10 minutes ago
-
SBBWU celebrates armed forces' success against India with patriotic fervor11 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman’s Office holds awareness seminar11 minutes ago
-
PJA launches training session on revenue document analysis11 minutes ago
-
Over 38,000 drivers fined for illegal parking in Capital11 minutes ago
-
Air ambulance service on motorways underway: Aleem Khan11 minutes ago