Senate Referrers Eight Bills To Standing Committees

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Senate of Pakistan on Monday unanimously referred eight bills to the relevant Standing Committees for further proceedings and legislation.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada introduced the bill to further amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill), 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.

Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan introduced the bill to further amend the Indecent Advertisement Prohibition Act, 1963 [The Indecent Advertisement Prohibition (Amendment) bill, 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri introduced the bill to further amend the Islamabad Capital Territory food Safety Act, 2021 [The Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety (Amendment) bill, 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada introduced the bill to further amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan [The Constitution (Amendment) bill, 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.

Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand introduced the bill to further amend the Mental Health Ordinance, 2001 [The Mental Health (Amendment) bill, 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri introduced the bill to further amend the National Disaster Management Act, 2010 [The National Disaster Management (Amendment) bill, 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.

Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand introduced the bill to further amend the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Act, 2022 [The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) bill, 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.

Senator Farooq Hamid Naek introduced the bill to further amend the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Act, 1973 [The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) bill, 2025] which was referred to the relevant committee.

The Senate has rejected one bill that was introduced by Senator Mohammad Humyun Mohmand regarding the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology Act, 2017.

