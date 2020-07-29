UrduPoint.com
Senate Refers 6 Ordinances To Relevant Committees For Deliberations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Senate refers 6 ordinances to relevant committees for deliberations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Upper House of Parliament witnessed presentation of six ordinances which were referred to the relevant committees for deliberations.

Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem laid the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020 as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan laid the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; the Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 ; the Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and the Companies (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Chairman Standing Committee on Communications Senator Hidayat Ullah presented report of the Committee on the National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Chairperson of Standing Committee on Climate Change Senator Sitara Ayaz presented report of the Committee on the issues related to water pollution, air pollution, municipal waste, hospital waste disposal, cleanliness, selection of garbage dumping sites and recycling of garbage in Islamabad.

A report of the Standing Committee on the Inter-Provincial Coordination was also presented which was regarding poor performance of Pakistan in sports like hockey, cricket, squash, snooker, athletics and boxing at international level.

More Stories From Pakistan

