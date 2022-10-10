UrduPoint.com

Senate Refers Five Bills To The Concerned Committees

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 06:38 PM

The Upper House on Monday referred five different bills to the concerned committees for further amendment after deliberations whereas deferred two bills due to the absence of movers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Upper House on Monday referred five different bills to the concerned committees for further amendment after deliberations whereas deferred two bills due to the absence of movers.

The first bill was introduced by Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar to further amend the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Amendment Bill 2022.

State Minister for Law and Justice Senator Shahdat Awan opposing the bill said that similar bill was already laid by the government in the national assembly in which the Senator Sania could incorporate her suggestions.

However, the leader of the opposition Senator Shahzad Waseem apprised the house that the upper house had its own sanctity and the bill should not be overlapping.

Senator Sania Nishtar said that the bill pertained to the check and balance system in Bait-ul-Mal which aimed to correct the position of board and the management.

Senator Semi Ezdi introduced a bill to further amend the National Disaster Management Act, 2010 which was sent to the concerned committee for further deliberations.

Senator Semi Ezdi introduced another bill to further amend the factories act 1934 which was referred to the concerned committees for further deliberations.

Senator Fawzia Arshad introduced bill to further amend the constitution of Pakistan and submitted that the upper house should also have a reserve seat for women from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) like the National Assembly of Pakistan and provincial assemblies.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani referred the bill to concerned committee for further deliberations.

Senator Semi Ezdi introduced yet another bill to further amend the provincial motor vehicle ordinance 1965 which was also referred to the concerned committee for further deliberations.

