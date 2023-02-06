Senate refers four Bills to relevant committees for further deliberations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday referred four bills to relevant standing committees of the house for further fine tuning, deliberations and improvements.

The house referred the Bill titled 'The University of Management and Technology Lahore Bill, 2023' to relevant standing committee. The bill was moved by Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim.

Another Bill titled 'the Orient Institute of Science and Technology, Gwadar Bill, 2023' was also referred to relevant committee. The Bill was moved by Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

The House referred yet another Bill titled 'The International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2022,' as passed by the National Assembly. It was moved by Senator Fauzia Arshad.

The House referred another Bill to Majlis-e-Shoora to amend the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962. 'The Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019', as passed by the Senate and transmitted to the National Assembly but not passed by the National Assembly within ninety days of its laying in the National Assembly, will be considered in a joint sitting.