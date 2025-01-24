Open Menu

Senate Refers Key Bills To Standing Committee For Review

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Senate refers key bills to standing committee for review

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Friday referred the key bills including the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2025, to the relevant standing committee for further examination, directing the committee to submit their reports within three days.

Additionally, the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2025 were also referred to the respective committees for fine-tuning and detailed review. All the bills were moved by the Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Earlier, the proceedings began with Senator Sherry Rehman, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People's Party moved a motion seeking the permission of the House to suspend the question hour. The House consented to suspend the question hour.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the bill namely the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (Ordinance No. IX of 2024), as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the House.

