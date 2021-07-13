UrduPoint.com
Senate Refers Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill To Concerned Committee

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 07:39 PM

Senate refers Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill to concerned committee

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday referred the Control of Narcotic Substances (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 to the concerned Senate Standing Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday referred the Control of Narcotic Substances (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 to the concerned Senate Standing Committee.

The bill was presented in the Senate by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on behalf of Minister for Narcotics Control, Ijaz Ahmad Shah to further amend the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 [The Control of Narcotic Substances (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021].

Meanwhile, four different reports of Standing Committees of the Senate were presented in the house.

Chairman, Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand presented the report of the committee on the Bill to re-organize the Federal medical teaching institutes and teaching hospitals thereof [The Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Bill, 2021].

Chairman, Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmad also presented the report of the Committee on the Bill to re-organize and create the National Institute of Health [The National Institute of Health (Re-organization) Bill, 2021].

Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior, Senator Mohsin Aziz presented the report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Act, 2020 [The Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) (Amendment) Bill, 2021].

Chairman, Standing Committee on Law and Justice, Senator Syed Ali Zafar presented the report of the Committee on the Bill to amend the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act, 2020 [The Enforcement of Women's Property Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2021].

