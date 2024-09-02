Senate refers nine Bills to committees amid three Bills withdrawn

The Senate on Monday referred nine bills to the committees while adopted a resolution to consider a bill in the joint sitting of the Parliament while three Bills were withdrawn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Senate on Monday referred nine bills to the committees while adopted a resolution to consider a bill in the joint sitting of the Parliament while three Bills were withdrawn.

The Senate session started four minutes late chaired by Senator, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The Chairman Senate referred the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024, the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Shamilat Land Protection Bill, 2024, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to the Committees concerned.

However, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was rejected by the House citing the matter as controversial and a dictatorial regime’s legislation intended to arm-twisting of political rivals usurping the fundamental rights to politics of the citizens.

Senator Palwasha Mohammed Zai Khan withdrew the Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Bill, 2024, Senator Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan withdrew the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 proposing Amendment of Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 154, 175A, 198 and 218 of the Constitution, and Senator Fawzia Arshad withdrew the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Meanwhile, Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan’s motion to consider the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Technology Bill, 2024 as passed by the Senate and awaiting its passage in the National Assembly in a joint sitting which was unanimously adopted by the House.

