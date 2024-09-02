Senate Refers Nine Bills To Committees Amid Three Bills Withdrawn
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 11:15 PM
The Senate on Monday referred nine bills to the committees while adopted a resolution to consider a bill in the joint sitting of the Parliament while three Bills were withdrawn
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Senate on Monday referred nine bills to the committees while adopted a resolution to consider a bill in the joint sitting of the Parliament while three Bills were withdrawn.
The Senate session started four minutes late chaired by Senator, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.
The Chairman Senate referred the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024, the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Shamilat Land Protection Bill, 2024, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to the Committees concerned.
However, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was rejected by the House citing the matter as controversial and a dictatorial regime’s legislation intended to arm-twisting of political rivals usurping the fundamental rights to politics of the citizens.
Senator Palwasha Mohammed Zai Khan withdrew the Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Bill, 2024, Senator Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan withdrew the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 proposing Amendment of Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 154, 175A, 198 and 218 of the Constitution, and Senator Fawzia Arshad withdrew the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
Meanwhile, Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan’s motion to consider the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Technology Bill, 2024 as passed by the Senate and awaiting its passage in the National Assembly in a joint sitting which was unanimously adopted by the House.
APP/ajb-tmg
Recent Stories
Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation
Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordin ..
ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 171
Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered
Senate elects six new members to PAC representing all federating units, ICT
Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendan ..
Govt working on reforms & restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progre ..
Thousands more children inoculated on day 2 of polio campaign in war-hit Gaza
NA passes four bills
CCoSOEs deliberates on management, strategic direction of key SOEs
Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody
LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordinator to Prime Minist ..3 minutes ago
-
ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 1713 minutes ago
-
Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered3 minutes ago
-
Senate elects six new members to PAC representing all federating units, ICT3 minutes ago
-
Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendance27 minutes ago
-
Govt working on reforms & restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progress: Talal27 minutes ago
-
NA passes four bills1 minute ago
-
Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody2 hours ago
-
LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves2 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews green transport system project2 hours ago
-
PPMC reviews LESCO performance2 hours ago
-
Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-law shot dead3 hours ago