Senate refers one government bill to relevant committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):A government bill was introduced in the Senate on Friday, which was referred to the relevant committee for further consideration after its first reading in the House.

A bill, the Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules) Bill, 2020, was introduced in the Upper House of the Parliament by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati, which was referred to the relevant committee for deliberation.

Chairman Functional Committee on Devolution Moula Bux Chandio presented special report of the committee on non-compliance of the devolution plan of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and related public petition.

A report of Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication regarding number of persons working in the ministry and its attached departments was deferred on the request of its chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid.

The debate on annual report of the board of directors of the State Bank of Pakistan on the state of the economy, which includes the review of fourth quarter on the state of the economy for the year 2018-19 was deferred till next sitting.