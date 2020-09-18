UrduPoint.com
Senate Refers Privilege Motion Against AC Islamabad To Relevant Committee

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

Senate refers privilege motion against AC Islamabad to relevant committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Upper House of Parliament on Friday referred a privilege motion of an Independent lawmaker against an Assistant Commissioner Islamabad to the relevant committee.

An Independent lawmaker Musadik Masood Malik informed the House that an Assistant Commissioner Islamabad Danish Zakir stopped him to move towards Islamabad High Court.

He said that Assistant Commissioner could not satisfy him over his order as there was no section 144 imposed in the city.

Senator Musadik Masood Malik appealed the Chair to refer the matter to privilege committee following the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani directed for the same.

