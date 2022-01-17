UrduPoint.com

Senate Refers Seven Bills To Relevant Standing Committees

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Senate refers seven Bills to relevant Standing Committees

The Senate on Monday referred seven bills including "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021", to the relevant Standing Committees for further deliberations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Senate on Monday referred seven bills including "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021", to the relevant Standing Committees for further deliberations.

The Bill "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021" (Amendment of Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 154, 175A, 198 and 218), moved by Senator Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan was referred to the Standing Committee concerned.

The Bill, moved by Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui "The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was referred to the relevant Standing Committee.

The Upper House also referred a Bill, moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz that was meant to amend the Guadian and Wards Act, 1890, to the Standing Committee concerned for further deliberation.

The Bill moved by Senator Naseebullah Bazai "The Prime University Nursing, Sciences and Technology (PUNST) Islamabad Bill, 2021" was also referred to the committee concerned.

The Bill moved by Senator Farooq Hamid Naek "The Constitution Amendment) Bill, 2021", was also referred to the committee concerned.

The Bill, moved b y Senator Shahadat Awan "The Children Pledging of Labour (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was also referred to the committee concerned.

Another bill "The Establishment of the Office of Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) (Amendment) Bill, 2021" was also referred to the committee concerned.

The Bill moved by Senator Kauda Babar titled "The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022" was deferred.

Responding on the Bill, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) being restructured as there were numerous complaints and issues related to PSQCA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Technology Criminals Labour

Recent Stories

US calls on N.Korea to 'cease' its 'unlawful' miss ..

US calls on N.Korea to 'cease' its 'unlawful' missile launches

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 2 suspects, recovered cigarettes,gut ..

Police arrest 2 suspects, recovered cigarettes,gutka,liquor, vehicles

1 minute ago
 Raisi to Address Lower House of Russian Parliament ..

Raisi to Address Lower House of Russian Parliament on Thursday - Lawmaker Zhukov

1 minute ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles with APP MD over d ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles with APP MD over demise of his mother

1 minute ago
 Zimbabwe hope to salvage pride despite early AFCON ..

Zimbabwe hope to salvage pride despite early AFCON exit

5 minutes ago
 Prost follows Budkowski through the Alpine exit

Prost follows Budkowski through the Alpine exit

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.