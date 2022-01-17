Senate refers seven Bills to relevant Standing Committees

The Senate on Monday referred seven bills including "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021", to the relevant Standing Committees for further deliberations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Senate on Monday referred seven bills including "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021", to the relevant Standing Committees for further deliberations.

The Bill "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021" (Amendment of Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 154, 175A, 198 and 218), moved by Senator Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan was referred to the Standing Committee concerned.

The Bill, moved by Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui "The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was referred to the relevant Standing Committee.

The Upper House also referred a Bill, moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz that was meant to amend the Guadian and Wards Act, 1890, to the Standing Committee concerned for further deliberation.

The Bill moved by Senator Naseebullah Bazai "The Prime University Nursing, Sciences and Technology (PUNST) Islamabad Bill, 2021" was also referred to the committee concerned.

The Bill moved by Senator Farooq Hamid Naek "The Constitution Amendment) Bill, 2021", was also referred to the committee concerned.

The Bill, moved b y Senator Shahadat Awan "The Children Pledging of Labour (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was also referred to the committee concerned.

Another bill "The Establishment of the Office of Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) (Amendment) Bill, 2021" was also referred to the committee concerned.

The Bill moved by Senator Kauda Babar titled "The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022" was deferred.

Responding on the Bill, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) being restructured as there were numerous complaints and issues related to PSQCA.