Senate refers six bills to committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Senate of Pakistan on Monday witnessed the introduction of six bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations.

The bills included, the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022, (Amendment of Article 61),the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Access to the Media (Deaf and Dumb) Persons Bill, 2022, and the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022).

The house also allowed 60 more working days to committees of law and justice Communications and for submitting their reports in the house.