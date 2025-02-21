Open Menu

Senate Refers Societies Registration (amendment) Ordinance To Committee For Fine Tuning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Senate refers Societies Registration (amendment) Ordinance to committee for fine tuning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Senate on Friday referred the Societies Registration (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (Ordinance No. XI of 2024), to relevant standing committee for further fine tuning and perusal.

Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, on behalf of Interior Minister Senator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, laid the ordinance before the House, as required under Article 89(2) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Senate, through a unanimous voice vote, gave its assent to refer the ordinance to the relevant standing committee for further deliberation. The amendment seeks to modify the Societies Registration Act, 1860, to establish a legal framework for the registration and regulation of Deeni Madaris (religious seminaries).

