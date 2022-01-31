Senate refers three bills to committees

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Senate on Monday referred three bills presented by lawmakers, to the relevant committees for further consideration and deliberation.

The bills introduced in the House were included, (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022), The price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2022) and The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2022).

The bills were introduced by Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Senator, Mohsin Aziz, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla respectively.