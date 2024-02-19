Senate Refers Three Bills To Concerned Committees
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Senate on Monday referred three bills to the concerned Senate Standing committees for further consideration and deliberation.
The bills referred to the committees included the establishment of the International Institute of Technology, Culture, and Health Sciences, the Pakistan Minerals Regulatory Authority, and The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
