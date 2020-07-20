UrduPoint.com
Senate Refers Two Bills To Committees, Bill Seeking Constitutional Amendment Rejected

Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday referred two legislative proposals to the relevant standing committees while a bill seeking amendment in an article of the constitution could not get the required votes and was disapproved.

Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi moved the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment of Article 100) and the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Chair referred both bills to the relevant committees for further deliberations as the government did not oppose it.

Another bill � the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Article 198) � was tabled by PML-N Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi which aimed at creation of benches of high courts in various districts.

The government opposed the bill on technical grounds and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan requested to forward it to the relevant committee again for developing consensus and remove technical ambiguities. However, the mover insisted and the motion to consider bill was moved in the House which required two third votes (66 out of 104 total membership) for passage.

The required votes were not achieved on this legislative proposal and it was rejected. A total of 57 members voted in its favor and 13 opposed it.

