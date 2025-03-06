Senate refers two bills to committees for further deliberation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Senate on Thursday referred two bills to the relevant committees for further consideration and discussion.

The bills included the Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to amend the Civil Courts Ordinance, 1962, and the Pakistan Coast Guards (Amendment)

Bill, 2025, aimed at modifying the Pakistan Coast Guards Act, 1973.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar tabled the bills in the house. Both bills had already been passed by the National Assembly.

