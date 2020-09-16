Senate rejects Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill 2020

(@fidahassanain)

Senator Sajjad Toor tabled Anti-terrorism bill before the Senate for which 34 votes were cast against the bill while 31 senators supported the bill after Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani ordered voting on demand of the opposition.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2020) Senate rejected Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill 2020 on Wednesday.

The bill was aimed at addressing the issue of terror financing.

Senate session was adjourned till Friday 10am.

On the other hand, the National Assembly adopted a motion referring the Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020 to the joint sitting of the parliament for consideration and passage.

Meanwhile, taking the floor, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan urged the opposition members to allow the house function as per the rules and regulations and the constitution. He said nobody can be allowed to hold hostage the proceedings of the house.

He made the remarks following the opposition parties staged walk out from the house after exchanging harsh words with the treasury benches over the issue of quorum.

The house was adjourned to meet again tomorrow at 11:00 am.