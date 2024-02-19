Senate rejects criminal law amendment bill 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Upper House of the Parliament on Monday rejected a bill to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and Code

of Criminal Procedure, 1898 The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 with a majority vote.

Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was in the chair when Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, presented a motion for consideration and passage of the bill, but it was rejected by the Upper House.

When asked to vote on the bill by the chairman, as many as 24 lawmakers voted against the legislation, while 14 members of the Senate expressed support in favour of the bill.