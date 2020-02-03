Senate rejects increase in salaries of parliamentarians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Majority of lawmakers from both sides of aisle in the Senate on Monday opposed the legislative proposal appearing on the agenda, seeking increase in salaries of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate, Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly and members of Parliament.

Senator Naseebullah Bazai on behalf of others moved the motion to introduce the Chairman and Speaker (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the House. The House rejected this motion after debate through majority vote.

Speaking in the House, Naseebullah Bazai said that the Chairman, Speaker were getting meager salaries as compared to judges, bureaucrats, heads of regulatory authorities and members of board of directors.

He said both the offices of Chairman and Speaker were highly esteemed and sought increase in their salaries and other perks.

Opposing the proposed bill, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati said it was contrary to Articles 73, 74 and 81-B of the constitutions and it was money bill. Citing the Articles, the Minister said that such money bill could only be tabled in lower house of the Parliament.

He said it was not an appropriate time to table such bill as the country was facing economic crunch. Efforts were being made to over come inflation and provide maximum relief to common people, he added.

The minister conceded that judges, bureaucrats, Federal ombudsman, members of Election Commission and heads of authorities etc were getting high salaries than the parliamentarians.

Senator Faisal Javed said that the issue should be thoroughly debated but it was not an appropriate time to enhance the salary and allowance of the parliamentarians.

He said the Prime Minister also refused to increase his salary and all camp offices of prime minister and president have been closed.

He said the PM had adopted austerity measures due to economic constraints. "We are public representatives and our salary and perks should not be enhanced at this stage," he added.

Sherry Rehman of Pakistan Peoples Party said that no doubt, parliamentarians, Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate, Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly were getting very low salaries and allowances in the region but at this stage, it would not be appropriate to support such bill.

She was of the views that PPP always fought for the rights of poor masses. Currently, there was recession in the country, she added.

She said the people even could not pay their gas and electricity bills due to high inflation. She said her party would oppose the bill.

Usman Kakar of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party said that majority of parliamentarians wanted to increase their salaries but it was being politicized. He said that judges, members of ECP, ombudsman, officials of SBP, FBR were getting each over Rs 1 million per month. Salary of parliamentarian was even low than a grade-17 officer, he added.

He said some members of this august house were millionaire and billionaire and they could afford their expenses.

He strongly advocated that salaries and allowances of parliamentarians should be increased.

Leader of the Opposition, Raja Zafar ul Haq said inflation had made the lives of poor people miserable. Special focus should be given to the poor strata of society, he added.

He said that PML-N would oppose the bill till the uplift of lives of common people.

Mushahid Ullah Khan of PML-N criticized the government for high inflation and making people jobless.

Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah also opposed the increase in salary of parliamentarians due to current economic situation.

Other senators included Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Mushtaq Ahmed, Pervaiz Rashid, Asif Karmani, Dilawar Khan, Rehman Malik, Kalsoom Parveen, Abdul Qayyum also spoke in the house.

Later the Chairman put the motion seeking leave for introduction of the Chairman and Speaker (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill 2020. The motion was rejected with majority votes as 29 members voted in favor while 16 opposed it.

Two other bills including the Deputy Chairman and Deputy Speaker (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were rejected through voice voting.

The House also passed a motion to withdraw the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (Amendment of Article 260) introduced on 21st January, 2019.