Senate rejects proposal to amend Rule 185 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Senate on Monday rejected a proposal, with a majority vote, for the substitution of Rule 185 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

Senator Sania Nishtar moved the proposal, but it was ultimately rejected by the members of the house.

In response, Leader of the House in the Senate, Ishaq Dar, recommended the formation of a committee to examine the issue.