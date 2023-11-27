Open Menu

Senate Rejects Proposal To Amend Rule 185 Of Rules Of Procedure And Conduct Of Business

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Senate rejects proposal to amend Rule 185 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business

The Senate on Monday rejected a proposal, with a majority vote, for the substitution of Rule 185 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Senate on Monday rejected a proposal, with a majority vote, for the substitution of Rule 185 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

Senator Sania Nishtar moved the proposal, but it was ultimately rejected by the members of the house.

In response, Leader of the House in the Senate, Ishaq Dar, recommended the formation of a committee to examine the issue.

Related Topics

Senate Business Vote Ishaq Dar

Recent Stories

No substitute of mother’s milk for babies: Murta ..

No substitute of mother’s milk for babies: Murtaza Solangi

38 seconds ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar v ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar visit Chaman

40 seconds ago
 Medical student killing: Court grants interim bail ..

Medical student killing: Court grants interim bail to primary suspect

45 seconds ago
 "Charter of Democracy and Economy" needed to stren ..

"Charter of Democracy and Economy" needed to strengthen democracy in country: Ni ..

6 minutes ago
 Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurates School of ..

Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurates School of Law Building at KU

6 minutes ago
 VEON wins award for crisis response

VEON wins award for crisis response

3 minutes ago
Dananeer Mobeen faces professional setback over ad ..

Dananeer Mobeen faces professional setback over advocacy for Palestinian cause

25 minutes ago
 COAS meets Saudi counterpart, discuss bilateral re ..

COAS meets Saudi counterpart, discuss bilateral relations

27 minutes ago
 Cost-effective green energy vital to reduce enviro ..

Cost-effective green energy vital to reduce environmental degradation: Speakers

15 minutes ago
 Ministers attend central event of Baba Guru Nanak' ..

Ministers attend central event of Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

15 minutes ago
 Court acquits Shah Nawaz in allegations to posses ..

Court acquits Shah Nawaz in allegations to possess illegal Kalashnikov

15 minutes ago
 Light rain, snowfall turn weather chilly in Hazara ..

Light rain, snowfall turn weather chilly in Hazara division

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan