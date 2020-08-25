Senate rejects two government bills assented by NA

The Senate took up its entire agenda on Tuesday but rejected two government bills which were passed by the National Assembly in its sitting last day (August 24, 2020).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Senate took up its entire agenda on Tuesday but rejected two government bills which were passed by the National Assembly in its sitting last day (August 24, 2020).

The bills rejected by the Upper House were the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020 and the Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020. Both bills were passed by the National Assembly in its sitting last day (August 24, 2020).

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan moved a motion under Rule 263 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012 that the requirement of Rule 120 of the said Rules regarding notice period, be dispensed with in order to take into consideration these two government bills.

However, the opposition lawmakers opposed the motion and demanded the Leader of the House to apologize over the words which he earlier used for their leadership. They refused to cooperate on the motion for consideration of these bills following which the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani heard the arguments from both sides. Later, the Chairman ruled under Rule 120 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012 for consideration of these bills in the House.

Both bills were of significant importance and Advisor to Prime minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr.

Babr Awan said that national security of the country belonged to government as well as to opposition. He thanked opposition parties for extending cooperation for the passage of bill related to national security in the National Assembly.

He said that India was busy in lobbying to include Pakistan in the black list and it was the responsibility of the government and the opposition parties to work for the safeguarding of the national interest. "We need to give a message that we are standing with State." Babar Awan said that FATF bills had not belonged to any individual and any political parties but these belonged to State.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that his party was ready to cooperate with the government for the passage of law related to national security but "We will not tolerate humiliation of his party leadership." Leader of the House in the Senate Shahzad Waseem said that the issue of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was not arisen during the Pakistan-e-Tehreek-insaf government.

Minister for Law and Justice Faroogh Naseem said that the bills are FATF specific and do not belong to any individual. "We are one on these bills" he added.

Both bills were later put before the House for passage but were rejected by the House after voice voting.