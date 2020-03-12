UrduPoint.com
Senate Releases Annual Report On Completion Of Parliamentary Year 2019-2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:25 PM

Senate releases annual report on completion of parliamentary year 2019-2020

On completion of parliamentary year, the Senate has released its annual report on the progress across all areas of representation, legislation, and oversight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) : On completion of parliamentary year, the Senate has released its annual report on the progress across all areas of representation, legislation, and oversight.

Under the dynamic leadership of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the Senate played active role to overcome many challenges, said a statement issued here Thursday.

Legislation continued to increase in the Parliamentary Year (PY) 20192020 and more specifically a significant increase was witnessed in the introduction and passage of Private Members' Bills.

Overall, 45 resolutions were passed during the said parliamentary years while 31 resolutions were passes in last year.

At the same time, matters discussed through Motions under Rule 218 more than doubled from 11 to 27. In addition, a large number of Points of Public Importance were raised during the Zero Hour.

As many as 386 meetings of Senate committees were held during PY 2019-20 compared to 196 in the previous year disposing of legislative business, exercising oversight on the Executive, and intervening for relief to the public at large in various matters.

Internationally, the Senate played a robust role by asserting its principled stance in many international conferences held in the PY 2019, 2020.

The delegations represented the Senate on issues such as gender equality, trade, economics, climate change, human rights, terrorism, health, education and more.

Most importantly, the delegations from the Senate of Pakistan left no stone unturned to highlight the brutal violence and atrocities being committed against the brave people of the Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir.

These efforts resulted in widespread awareness and international condemnation of the inhuman treatment meted out to Kashmiris under an unending curfew by the Indian occupying forces.

Outreach programmes and initiatives continued with full zeal and vigour for the creation of awareness among public in general and youth in particular about participatory democracy. The Senate laid special emphasis on national austerity drive and considerable savings were made in all heads.

On the secretariat front, administrative reforms were introduced and facilities provided to the senators and Senate staff were improved. Some such initiatives included establishing a Parliamentary Coffee Corner in the building, increasing office spaces, renovation, modernisation.

A rotation policy was also adopted for the very first time to allow officers and staff to experience working in various branches, one such was the rotation of Table Officers in the House during the Senate session, so as to train all officers in the core House business.

"It is heartening to see such trust and momentum building up, and I take great pride in the confidence invested in my office. On behalf of all Members and the Senate Secretariat, I thank you for taking interest and learning more about the Senate of Pakistan" Observed Senate Chairman.

He hoped that this report would provide an interesting glimpse into the work that is accomplished every day on behalf of people of Pakistan.

The report has uploaded on the website of the Senate and can be reached at www.senate.gov.pk

