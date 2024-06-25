Senate required to submit proposal on budget in National Assembly within 14 days: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday that it is constitutionally mandatory for the Senate to present its budget recommendations to the National Assembly.

While responding to point raised by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ishaq Dar said that this practice has been upheld for many years, noting that while the National Assembly has the sole authority to pass the finance bill.

He highlighted that according to the constitution, the Senate is required to formulate and submit its recommendations to the National Assembly within 14 days.

Ishaq Dar acknowledged the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, for its role in preparing these recommendations with representation from all the political parties.

Underlining the significance of respecting both houses of Parliament, he affirmed that the Senate has fulfilled its constitutional duty by submitting its recommendations on the budget.

PPP member Syed Naveed Qamar said that the constitutional prerogative for passing the budget rests with the National Assembly.