Senate resolution asks govt to establish separate lock ups for juveniles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Senate on Monday passed a resolution recommending the government to take necessary steps to establish separate lock ups in all police stations in Islamabad capital territory for the custody of juveniles arrested on suspicion of committing crimes.

Senator Samina Saeed, mover of the resolution stressed that adults and juveniles should be kept in separate lock ups.

In another resolution presented by Senator Khushbakht Shujaat, the house recommended to the government to promote cultural norms and social values of society, particularly through electronic media in order to highlight a soft and positive image of the country.