Senate Resolution Asks Govt To Set Up Border Crossing In Lower Dir

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:01 PM

Senate resolution asks govt to set up border crossing in Lower Dir

The Senate on Monday passed a resolution asking the government to establish a border crossing point for the public on Pakistan Afghanistan border in the area of Kharakai and Shahi Bin Shahi in Lower Dir district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Senate on Monday passed a resolution asking the government to establish a border crossing point for the public on Pakistan Afghanistan border in the area of Kharakai and Shahi Bin Shahi in Lower Dir district.

Senator Sirajul Haq who moved the resolution at the floor of the Senate said people living on Pak-Afghan border had relatives on both sides and for centuries they were crossing over to visit each other.

The fencing of border had created problems for people living in border areas, he added.

Leader of the House in Senate Shehzad Waseem said the fencing of border and border management was a sensitive issue and the matter would be taken up with the authorities to find a solution.

More Stories From Pakistan

