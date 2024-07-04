- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Senate resolution on Bajaur blast demands effective measures by govts to contain terrorism resurgenc ..
Senate Resolution On Bajaur Blast Demands Effective Measures By Govts To Contain Terrorism Resurgence
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 07:19 PM
The Upper Houe of the Parliament on Thursday unanimously approved the condolence resolution tabled by Senator Kamran Murtaza condoling the sad demise of Senator Hidayat Ullah in bomb blast incident in Bajaur demanding the federal and provincial governments to take active measures against terrorism resurgence in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Upper Houe of the Parliament on Thursday unanimously approved the condolence resolution tabled by Senator Kamran Murtaza condoling the sad demise of Senator Hidayat Ullah in bomb blast incident in Bajaur demanding the federal and provincial governments to take active measures against terrorism resurgence in the country.
The 340th Senate session started almost eight minutes late with Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani in Chair that commenced with the recitation of Holy Quran verses from Surah Al Waq’iah that highlighted the bounties of the Almighty on pious and virtuous believers in the hereafter as a reward for their good deeds on the earth.
Prior to the motion, the Chair announced the members for the panel of presiding officers of the 340th session including Senators Anousha Rehman, Saleem Mandviwalla and Abida Ateeba.
The Chair directed the mover Senator Kamran Murtaza to lead prayer for the departed soul of Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan and his colleagues who got killed in a bomb blast incident.
Presenting the motion to the House, Senator Kamran Murtaza read the motion, “This House expresses its profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Senator Hidayat Ullah and his colleagues in a tragic incident of bomb blast in Dama Dola area of Bajaur on 3rd July, 2024".
Senator Hidayat Ullah belonged to the Bajur Agency of erstwhile FATA. He was elected as Member of the Senate for two consecutive terms i.e.
, March, 2012 to March, 2018 and March, 2018 to March, 2024 as an Independent Member from FATA. During his tenure, Senator Hidayat Ullah always raised his voice for the rights of the under privileged people of tribal areas.
He remained an active member of the Senate of Pakistan and also served as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committees on Aviation, Communications, Industries and Production and also as member of various other Standing Committees. He was well respected and widely liked by amongst all members.
The late Senator always took active part in debates on important legislation and other issues of national and public importance. The services rendered by him would be long remembered and his loss will be deeply mourned. The House resolves that the Federal and Provincial Governments take urgent and effective measures to combat the resurgent threat of terrorism in the country. We all share the loss sustained by his family and friends and expresses the deepest sympathies with the bereaved family. We pray to Almighty Allah to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul and may his soul rest in eternal peace (Ameen). A copy of this resolution may be sent to the bereaved family.”
The Senator requested the Chair that the House could not make up the loss of the deceased’s family, however a copy of the resolution may be sent to the bereaved family.
The Chair after the vote count directed the Senate Secretariat to send the copy of the motion to the family of deceased senator.
Recent Stories
SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals
Awareness raising moot on ECBC held
'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round
Faisalabad urged to diversify its export base to get more dividends of GSP Plus
NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond
Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collision
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Senate session
RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness during rains
Minister of Communications and Information Technology meets with CEO, founder of ..
Gang involved in street crimes busted
Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex to inaugurate welfare initiativ ..
Mayor directs comprehensive strategy for Muharam ul Haram arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals3 minutes ago
-
Awareness raising moot on ECBC held21 seconds ago
-
NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond26 seconds ago
-
Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collision27 seconds ago
-
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Senate session35 seconds ago
-
RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness during rains36 seconds ago
-
Gang involved in street crimes busted39 seconds ago
-
Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex to inaugurate welfare initiatives8 minutes ago
-
Mayor directs comprehensive strategy for Muharam ul Haram arrangements42 seconds ago
-
Scholars, religious leaders meet DG Rangers to discuss Muharram security measures44 seconds ago
-
DC Larkana visits Tulka Hospital Bakrani47 seconds ago
-
EUM's 3rd Academic Council approves merger of depts, establishment of new faculties49 seconds ago