Senate resolution stresses for simultaneous general elections of all assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution, stressing for the holding of general elections of the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies simultaneously to strengthen the federation.

The resolution moved by senators Tahir Bizenjo, Manzoor Kakar, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Taj Haider, Rana Maqbool, Faisal Sabazwari, Shafique Tareen and Bahramand Tangi aimed to promote political stability and fostering unity among the provinces.

It was argued that organizing general elections of all the assemblies simultaneously, in accordance with Article 218, was crucial to attain genuine political and economic stability.

The resolution emphasized the significance of appointing neutral caretaker set-ups under Article 224 to ensure impartiality and fairness during the elections.

It also argued that holding separate elections in Punjab, the largest federating unit with over 50 percent of the National Assembly seats, would inevitably impact the outcome of general elections to the National Assembly seats in Punjab. Therefore, it could potentially marginalize the smaller provinces' role in the federation.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators staged a token walkout from the House.