Senate Reverts Office Timing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:38 PM

Senate reverts office timing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Senate Secretariat on Tuesday reverted its office timings from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m (Monday to Friday) while suspending the rotation of officers/officials with effect from January 20.

Official transport shall also resume with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.

