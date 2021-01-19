Senate Reverts Office Timing
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Senate Secretariat on Tuesday reverted its office timings from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m (Monday to Friday) while suspending the rotation of officers/officials with effect from January 20.
Official transport shall also resume with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.