Senate Secretariat Accepts Nominations Papers For Chairman, Deputy Chairman Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 02:27 PM

Senate Secretariat accepts nominations papers for Chairman, Deputy Chairman elections

The nomination papers filed in the Senate Secretariat for the slots of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate have been accepted after detailed scrutiny

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The nomination papers filed in the Senate Secretariat for the slots of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate have been accepted after detailed scrutiny.

According to Senate Secretariat, Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan received the nominations papers and supervised the overall scrutiny process.

Senator Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Senator Yusuf Raza Gillani filed their nomination papers for the slot of Chairman Senate while Senators Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for the post of Deputy Chairman.

