Senate Secretariat establishes facilitation desk for Senators-elect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The Senate Secretariat has established a facilitation desk in the Parliament House on Sunday to assist and support the recently elected members of the Upper House of the Parliament.

Muhammad Qasim Khan, the Secretary of the Senate, has already sent letters to the Senators.

Additionally, he has directed the formation of a coordination committee to manage the registration and facilitation procedures for the newly elected Senate members.

Staff members from different departments are actively involved in assisting the incoming Senators. The desk will be operational from 9 am to 5 pm to ensure the smooth completion of the registration process.