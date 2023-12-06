Senate Secretariat, IPC sign MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Secretariat of the Senate of Pakistan and the International Parliamentarians’ Congress (IPC) for Institutional Cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Secretariat of the Senate of Pakistan and the International Parliamentarians’ Congress (IPC) for Institutional Cooperation.

Secretary of the Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan and Secretary General of IPC Sitara Ayaz signed the MoU, marking a pivotal step towards increased cooperation in areas of mutual interest and recognizing the need for closer collaboration, said a news release issued here.

The signing ceremony, preceded by detailed discussions, reflects the commitment of both entities to forge a deeper partnership for addressing global challenges and promoting collaborative initiatives.

The MoU outlines a range of joint initiatives, including the enhancement of international representation, collective advocacy for global human rights, exchange of research-based materials to bolster legislative support, addressing the impacts of climate change on food security, and collaboration on health-related initiatives to tackle global health challenges.

This collaborative effort between the Secretariat of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the International Parliamentarians’ Congress for Institutional Cooperation exemplifies a shared commitment to global progress, cooperation, and addressing the pressing challenges.