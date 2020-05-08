Senate Secretariat issues SOPs for Session sitting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Senate Secretariat has issued elaborate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the Session to commence from Tuesday (May 12).

Under the SOPs, no individual will be allowed to accompany the senator into the Parliament House. Only one person will be allowed to accompany the Ministers/State Ministers.

Similarly, only one officer, not below BS-20 from Ministries/Divisions will be required to ensure presence in the galleries. In view, if the agenda to be discussed, Senate Secretariat will inform the relevant Ministries/Divisions one day prior to the sitting day.

All senators and every other individual entering the Parliament House will go through thermal gun screening.

Parliamentary Reporter Association will shortlist 10-12 journalists/reporters for entry into the Parliament Building (Press Gallery) in view of limited space.

Keeping in view limitation of space in the House, seats have been allocated only to the Leader of the House, leader of the Opposition, Ministers and Parliamentary Party Leaders and other senators may assume available seats as and when they come, without a pre-allocated seating plan.

All senators will use mask, gloves and sanitizer, which will be provided at their tables.

All Senators should get their coronavirus tests done before coming for the session. Testing facility is available at the dispensary in Parliament Lodges.