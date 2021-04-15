Senate Secretariat to remain closed April 16 to18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :In wake of increasing cases of COVID-19, Senate Secretariat shall remain closed from April 16 to 18 for disinfection of precincts.

The Secretariat shall re-open on April 19, with minimum strength as per rotation policy already in place, said a notification issued here Thursday.

The security as well as R&I branches shall remain functional as usual on the basis of approved roaster.