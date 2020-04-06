Senate Secretariat to remain closed till April 14

The office of the Senate Secretariat will remain closed till April 14 with effect from Tuesday (April 7).

The competent authority has taken the decision as a precautionary measure to control the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), said a notification issued here Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Secretariat was opened with a limited staff.

