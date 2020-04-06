UrduPoint.com
Senate Secretariat To Remain Closed Till April 14

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The office of the Senate Secretariat will remain closed till April 14 with effect from Tuesday (April 7).

The competent authority has taken the decision as a precautionary measure to control the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), said a notification issued here Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Secretariat was opened with a limited staff.

