Senate Secretariat To Remain Closed Till May 22

Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:40 PM

Senate Secretariat to remain closed till May 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The offices of Senate Secretariat will remain closed till May 22 with effect from May 16 and until further order as precautionary measures to control spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, officers and officials of the Senate Secretariat are strictly directed to remain available on call at station during the period in question, as they can be called to the office for official business on short notice, said a notification issue here Friday.

