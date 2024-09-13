Open Menu

Senate Secretariat To Remain Open On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Senate Secretariat to remain open on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Senate Secretariat will remain open from 11:00 AM until the conclusion of the Senate session on Saturday.

According to an official notification the decision has been made to ensure smooth functioning and preparations for the Senate session, which is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM on the same day.

