Senate Secretary Honors Security Assistants For Exemplary Service

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Secretary of the Senate, Syed Hasnain Haider, on Tuesday, presented shields of commendation to two security assistants in recognition of their exemplary service, dedication, and integrity.

Senate Security officials Imran Hussain, Security Assistant, and Amir Shahid, Junior Security Assistant, were acknowledged not only for their diligence in maintaining security protocols but also for their recent act of honesty.

During a recent Senate session, the two officers found an earring that had been misplaced by a journalist covering the proceedings.

The officials promptly reported the discovery, ensuring that the valuable item was returned to its rightful owner.

The Secretary of the Senate said that such acts of dedication, humility, and professionalism are essential for the smooth functioning of Parliament.

"Today’s recognition is a small token of appreciation for the hard work they put in every day,” he added.

Both officials expressed their gratitude for the honor and pledged to continue serving with the same level of commitment and integrity.

