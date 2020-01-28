Senate seeks report on coronavirus threat

Senate Tuesday referred the matter of threat posed by coronavirus to Pakistan, to its health committee for discussion and sought a report from the federal government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Tuesday referred the matter of threat posed by coronavirus to Pakistan, to its health committee for discussion and sought a report from the Federal government.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala sent the matter to the committee after it was raised by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada who expressed concern over return of Chinese to Pakistan after their new year holidays.

The chair sought a report in next five days from the government about the measures it would take to control the disease.

Senator Zeeshan wanted to know what steps had been taken to stop the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan and said the health scare had rung alarm bells in the world capitals and the health ministries in the United States, United Kingdom and other countries had taken preventive steps.

China was trying its best and would set up 1000 bed hospital to control this epidemic, he told.

Later, the house started debate on the motion on President's annual address but as the first speech began by Senator Javed Abbasi, it was disrupted by members of the treasury benches, so it was decided to take up the motion in the next session.