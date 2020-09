Senate seeks report on FATF bill within a day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Senate on Tuesday witnessed introduction of the Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which was referred to the relevant committee with directions by the Chair to present report on it tomorrow (September 16, 2020) in the House.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan moved the Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the House. It is to mention that this bill has been passed by the National Assembly last day (September 14) without referring to relevant Standing Committee of the House and discussion.

The Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 aims at bringing more control and transparency in registration/regulations of Cooperative Societies in Islamabad and control terror financing through this channel.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill says that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requires to amend the Cooperative Societies Act, 1925 in order to bring more control and transparency in Registration/Regulations of Cooperative Societies in Islamabad.

The prime objective of proposed amendment was to control terror financing through this channel. The provision relating to Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other Prosecution Agencies were deficient in the existing version of Cooperative Societies Act, 1925. The same has now been incorporated in order to implement strict control on the affairs of Cooperative Societies. The provisions regarding audit/accounts mechanism of the Cooperative Societies have also been introduced in the proposed amendments.