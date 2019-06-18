UrduPoint.com
Senate Session Abruptly Ends As PTI Objects To Speech Of Senator Attaur Rehman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:11 PM

Senate session abruptly ends as PTI objects to speech of Senator Attaur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The proceedings of Senate abruptly ended on Tuesday after Senators of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) objected to the remarks made by Jamiat Ulema islam (F) Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman during his budget speech.

Taking part in a discussion in Senate, Senator Atta criticized the budget for including conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said nothing was more important than the sanctity of companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz objected to some of the remarks made by Senator Attaur Rehman and said Prime Minister should be given due respect.

Person belonging to any party should not be allowed to provoke religious sentiments of the people, he added.

He criticized Pakistan Peoples Party for remaining silent while Senator Attaur Rehman made objectionable remarks.

Senator Azam Swati said everybody held the companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in highest esteem.

Senator Atta said Prime Minister Imran Khan talked about creating Riyasat e Madina but much more was needed to be done to create that kind of state.

As PTI Senators continued to object to the speech of JUI Senator, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala was forced to suspend the session for 20 minutes.

After the Senate resumed its proceedings, Senator Behramand Tangi of Peoples Party spoke briefly and said it had become difficult for the people to fulfill their economic needs in view of the decisions taken by the government.

At this point, Senator Attaur Rehman again came back to the house and demanded of the chair to let him resume his speech.

The treasury benches again objected and did not let him speak. This situation again put proceedings of the house on hold. After some back and forth, Deputy Chairman said he was left with no option but to end the session.

He adjourned the house to meet again on Wednesday at 4.30 p.m.

