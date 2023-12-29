Senate session adjourned again to meet on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The second convening of the 334th Senate session was adjourned again on Friday after the Upper House lacked quorum, right after the recitation of the Holy Quran when Senator Kamil Ali Agha of Pakistan Muslim League pointed out the quorum to the Presiding Officer before commencement of the proceedings.

Senator Rubina Khalid was the Presiding Officer who chaired the session, directed for the head count of the senators, right after the pointing out of quorum, to confirm the exact number of members of the House to continue the Senate proceedings.

Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo of the National Party after the recitation of the Holy Quran interjected the chair to allow him to take the floor to discuss the matter of Balochistan rights’ activists, however, due to the identification of the forum, he was not allowed to proceed.

The Presiding Officer, Senator Rubina Khalid of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) urged the Senator to remain patient till the head count and would be allowed after it.

The Senate session was adjourned to meet again on January 1st, 2024 (Monday) at 1430 hours.

It is to be noted that at the commencement of each session the Chairman Senate nominates a panel, in order of precedence, of not more than three Presiding Officers.

In the absence of the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman, a member of the panel present, having precedence, presides over the sitting of the Senate.