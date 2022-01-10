ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The Senate on Monday did not take up any agenda item and adjourned the scheduled proceedings till Tuesday morning as a 'token of respect,' expressing solidarity with Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani over demise of his younger brother in a road accident.

Salar Khan Sanjrani, the younger brother of Senate Chairman, and his driver were killed in a road accident on Quetta-Karachi National Highway near Uthal, Balochistan on Saturday evening.

As the House proceedings started after the recitation of verses from the Holy Qura'an, Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi requested to offer Fateha for all those who lost their lives in the Murree snowfall tragedy, martyrs of security departments and the younger brother of Chairman Sanjrani. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed led the prayer.

Leader of the Opposition Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Chairman Sanjrani's younger brother; and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.

Leader of the House Shahzad Waseem said Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was custodian of the House and all the members equally shared his grief and sorrow.

He said both the treasury and opposition benches were of the view that the House proceedings should be adjourned as a 'token of respect' and to express solidarity with the chairman over the demise of his younger brother.

Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi adjourned the House to meet again on Tuesday at 10 am.

The House was scheduled to hold discussion on a motion moved by Finance Minister Senator Shaukat Tarin on January 4, seeking recommendations for the National Assembly on the Money Bill, The Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution.

Besides, Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Chairman Muhammad Talha Mehmood was to present report of the committee on the Money Bill (The Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021), followed by a motion to adopt its recommendations.