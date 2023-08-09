Senate session adjourned indefinitely

Senate session on Wednesday was prorogued to a close sine die after completing all scheduled business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Senate session on Wednesday was prorogued to a close sine die after completing all scheduled business.

"The decision to prorogue the Senate session, in line with the powers granted by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, has been made by the President following the conclusion of the session's agenda," Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who was leading the session, announced.