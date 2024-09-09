Senate session commences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday started with Presiding Officer, Senator Sherry Rehman in chair to take up legislative business intended to introduce bills, reports of the Standing Committees and motions on key legislative agendas.

The sixth meeting of the 342nd meeting of the Senate session commenced with recitation of the verses of the Holy Quran.

The chair allowed Parliamentary Leader of the PML-N, Senator Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui to raise a matter of public importance and the Opposition Leader to response to the remarks of the member.

Currently, the session is underway to take up the business of the House.