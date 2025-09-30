Senate session commences under Sherry Rehman’s chairmanship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Senate session commenced on Tuesday at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Presiding Officer Senator Sherry Rehman, as part of the ongoing 354th session of the Upper House.

The agenda for the day included the presentation of reports of various committees, question hour, introduction of a bill, laying of an ordinance, and calling attention notices, along with other matters of national importance.