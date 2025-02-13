Senate session likely to continue Till February 26: HBAC

The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate Thursday decided that the current session of the Senate is likely to continue until February 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate Thursday decided that the current session of the Senate is likely to continue until February 26.

The committee presided over by Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, held a detailed discussion on the legislative business to be transacted during the 346th session of the Senate.

In addition to legislative matters, the session will also include discussions on key national and international issues.

The meeting was attended by Senator Syed Shibli Faraz (Leader of the Opposition), Chief Whip Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Senator Ali Zafar, Senator Manzoor Ahmad, Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Jan Muhammad, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, and Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider.

During the meeting, Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider briefed the committee on the legislative agenda planned for the session.

APP/zah-sra