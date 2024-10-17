Senate session likely to continue till Oct 29

House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)of the Upper House of the Parliament on Thursday decided that that the current 343 session of the Senate is likely to continue till 29th October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)of the Upper House of the Parliament on Thursday decided that that the current 343 session of the Senate is likely to continue till 29th October.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani while presiding over the meeting of HBAC at the Parliament House on Thursday discussed legislative business in detail to be transacted during the 343 Session of the Senate.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on current situation of important national and international issues.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Syedal Khan, Chief Whip Senator Saleem Mandiwala, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, Senator Manzoor Ahmad, Senator Atta ur Rehman, Senator Syed Faisal Subzwari,Senator Jan Muhammad, Senator Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan and Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider.